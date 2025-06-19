Mizzou Recruiting Notebook: Tigers schedule late official visitors

I'm working my way through the football schedule to look at the biggest additions and losses for each Mizzou opponent.
A source has confirmed to MizzouToday that the Missouri Tigers are likely to hire Sabbath Joseph.
There is so much happening through June that a second Rumor Mill was needed this week, if not a third, fourth and fifth.
Class of 2027 wideout Jackson Coleman received an offer from Missouri during his first trip to campus.
Every team the Missouri Tigers will face as they try to make the NCAA Tournament for a third time in four years.
I'm working my way through the football schedule to look at the biggest additions and losses for each Mizzou opponent.
A source has confirmed to MizzouToday that the Missouri Tigers are likely to hire Sabbath Joseph.
There is so much happening through June that a second Rumor Mill was needed this week, if not a third, fourth and fifth.