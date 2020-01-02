Mizzou Recruiting Primer: 2021 In-State Targets
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri signed ten prospects during the early signing period, five of which hailed within the Show Me State borders. There are still a few holes to fill and mystery to uncover as the Tigers head i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news