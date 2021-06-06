Mizzou Recruiting Update after a busy weekend

In-person recruiting is back, and PowerMizzou will be your source for all the latest recruiting visit news and updates during the month of June. Click the image below and enter the promo code VISITS2021 to get premium access to the site free until Aug. 10. Offer valid through June 30.

Missouri hosted three official visitors and had another big recruiting camp on Sunday afternoon.

There was a top ten national player on campus, official visits from two immediate impact transfers and new offers in the Classes of 2022, 2023 and 2024 this weekend.

As the first week of the busiest month in recruiting memory wraps up, we catch you up on all the Mizzou recruiting news you need to know.