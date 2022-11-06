Every week PowerMizzou.com will hand out a position-by-position report card from Missouri’s most recent game. Here are the grades for Missouri from Saturday’s 21-17 loss to Kentucky.

Quarterbacks: Brady Cook followed up his best performance of the season in week nine with one of his worst performances of the season in week 10. He completed 18 of 26 passes for 143 yards. He added eight rushes for 31 yards, two touchdowns and a fumble. Looking at his stat line alone can be a bit deceiving. Cook missed reads and throws throughout the game and led the Tigers to just two third-down conversions on 13 attempts. He had one of the worst quarterback sneaks that you'll see. He hiked the ball and instead of leaning forward for the fourth and one conversion he stood almost straight up before bouncing backward off of his offensive lineman and getting tackled for a turnover on downs. He did show toughness by taking a couple of big hits and still playing despite being an obvious pain. After going 7 of 9 for 19 yards in the first half he went 11 of 17 in the second half for 124 yards. He scored Missouri's only two touchdowns, including breaking two tackles on a 20-yard scamper to help Mizzou get a 17-14 lead in the fourth quarter, but a big part of why the Tigers were down 14-3 and needed to come back was because of him. GRADE: D+ Running backs: Cody Schrader had 21 carries for 65 yards (3.1 yards per game). Schrader did as much as he could behind his offensive line, but when you take out the 15 and 14-yard runs he had in the first quarter he rushed the ball 19 times for 36 yards (1.89 yards per carry). He had eight carries go for one yard or less. Part of that is on the offensive line, but some of that is on Schrader. GRADE: C Wide Receivers: Similar to Dominic Lovett last week, if Luther Burden III was being graded individually he'd receive somewhere between an A- and a B+. He had six receptions on seven targets for 60 yards. He also added two carries for nine yards. Barrett Banister had five receptions for 47 yards. Tauskie Dove didn't have an offical catch but was on the receiving end of a two-point conversion. Mekhi Miller had a 25-yard reception on his only target. Lovett had no receptions after his monster game last week and finished the game with a rush for minus -4 yards. GRADE: C

Tight Ends: The run game was poor and the tight end group was non-existent (again). There was no sign of Ryan Hoerstkamp after he made cameos in the Tigers’ last two games. GRADE: D Offensive line: After putting its most complete performance together last week, the inconsistent offensive line from weeks one through eight returned. The unit was only called for two penalties, but it allowed nine tackles for loss and two sacks. Both sacks seemed to shake Cook up quite a bit. Also, the other part of one of the worst quarterback sneaks was the offensive line getting no push. Right guard EJ Ndoma-Ogar left the game with a lower left leg injury and didn't return. Left guard Xavier Delgado was shaken up too, but he finished the game. GRADE: D- Defensive line: Four of Mizzou's six sacks and 7.5 of the Tigers' 11 tackles for loss came from this position group. The unit was getting consistent pressure on Kentucky quarterback Will Levis time and time again. DJ Coleman led the team with nine tackles, two tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks. This is Coleman's third time in four games getting at least half of a sack. Darius Robinson had four tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He was a little banged up after one of his sacks midway through the third quarter and seemed to be laboring his shoulder from that point, although he stayed in the game. GRADE: A

