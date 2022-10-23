Every week PowerMizzou.com will hand out a position-by-position report card from Missouri’s most recent game. Here are the grades for Missouri from Saturday’s 17-14 win over Vanderbilt.

Quarterbacks: Brady Cook played alright. It was another game of him not putting the team in a position to win, but also not putting them in a position to lose. He finished the game by completing 17 of 25 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown. He also had a fumble returned for a touchdown but that is more on the offensive line. His interception was pretty bad because it seemed like it was a defender who was right in front of his face and he didn't see them. Luther Burden III did 60% of the work on the 35-yard screen pass for a touchdown while his blockers did 35% and Cook threw him the ball. He did have an impressive 11-play 59-yard drive to end the half and add another three points on the board heading into halftime up 17-0. He completed 14 of 19 for 195 yards a touchdown and an interception in the first half, but only managed to complete3 of 6 passes for 16 yards in the second half. GRADE: C Running backs: If Cody Schrader was getting graded alone he would get a B+ after rushing for 84 yards on 14 carries. Nathaniel Peat is why this position group has the grade it has. After a career-high 117 rushing yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in week six against Florida, Peat followed that performance up with a dud in week eight. He had 11 carries for eight yards. Part of that is on the offensive line and playcalling, but there is no way that Schrader played with the same offensive line and had 76 more yards than Peat. GRADE: C- Wide Receivers: The wide receiver group had one of its better games of the season. Five different receivers caught a pass and for once someone other than Dominic Lovett was making plays. It was actually his East St. Louis teammate Burden who had the big day. Burden caught four passes for 66 yards and a receiving touchdown. He also took a reverse 10 yards for a rushing touchdown. Tauskie Dove had a reception for 46 yards and Barrett Banister had a couple of reception for 37 yards. GRADE: B+

Tight Ends: Tyler Stephens caught a pass for six yards and that was it for the tight ends. The tight end group has been under the radar all season and part of that is scheme but a lot of it is the group isn't dynamic enough in the passing game. In most games, tight ends don't get targeted in this offense, so the position can't keep getting graded on little to no work. There was a Shawn Hendershot and Ryan Hoerstkamp sighting on one that help Missouri gain some rushing yards. GRADE: Incomplete Offensive line: This position group is nearing rock bottom it feels. Vandy entered the game averaging five tackles for loss per game and had a team-high of seven tackles for loss against Hawaii. The Commodores had 11 tackles for loss and three sacks versus Mizzou. The aforementioned fumble on Cook wasn't his fault and even Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz said that. He also said that Cook won't survive at quarterback if the line keeps letting teams get free shots on him as it did during that sack fumble. The only reason the grade isn't lower is because Mizzou won and for the first time all season the offensive line didn't commit a penalty. GRADE: D Defensive line: The defensive line helped hold Vandy to 299 total yards. It had three of the team's eight tackles for loss and DJ Coleman had the team's only sack. It was the second game in a row Coleman forced a strip sack. Seven defensive linemen recorded a tackle and Isaiah McGuire led the way with five tackles and one tackle for loss. GRADE: A