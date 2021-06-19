Mizzou roster shuffle offers Martin blank slate

In the two weeks since the Missouri basketball program welcomed a flood of newcomers to campus, Cuonzo Martin has taken on a different job. He’s no longer just head coach, but summer school professor. Missouri has undergone a major roster overhaul since the 2020-21 season ended at the hands of Oklahoma in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. All five of the team’s seniors left the program, three for the NBA Draft and two for the transfer portal. Four other players opted to transfer, as well. As a result, Missouri welcomed eight newcomers to its roster during the month of June, four transfers and four freshmen — and that doesn’t count freshman Sean Durugordon, who enrolled in January to start training with the team but hasn’t appeared in a game yet. So, with only two upperclassmen on the roster to teach the team the ropes, Martin has had to play instructor. His course: Missouri Basketball 101. He’s relishing the role. “You have so many new guys, kind of go back to the drawing board, look over notes,” he told local media members Thursday. “You teach in a classroom. It’s not as if you have so many older guys, returning guys, they kind of teach the class for you. You’re teaching the class for the first time, and it’s fun.”

Cuonzo Martin told reporters Thursday that he envisions the 2021-22 Missouri squad being more athletic and able to spread the floor than his past teams. (Zach Bland/Mizzou Athletics)

Missouri’s roster turnover has not only allowed Martin to teach his values and implement his culture, but experiment with what his team might look like on the floor. While this team’s identity is very much a work in progress — so far, team activities have been restricted to workouts, meaning the players haven’t had the ability to play actual basketball with one another outside of pickup games — Martin has a sense of how next year’s squad will play. Expect some changes. One of the things Martin has often iterated about the group of newcomers he added to the roster is that they should make the team more athletic — something that has been noticeably lacking the past few seasons. Returning starter Kobe Brown said he has already noticed that in practices. “Everyone’s running and jumping,” Brown said. “I saw that the first day, and it immediately stuck out to me. Everyone here can dribble, put it on the ground, can get to the lane, can play on the rim. It’s a different team.” Increased athleticism should manifest itself in a few improvements. For one, Brown noted, more athletic players are generally better defenders. Missouri’s defense, typically a hallmark of a Martin-coached team, flagged a bit as last season went on. The Tigers already started playing a faster tempo last season, and a more athletic roster should allow it to continue that trend. Missouri ranked No. 163 nationally in adjusted tempo in 2020-21 according to KenPom, a rise of more than 100 spots from the season prior. “Continue to open it up,” Martin said. “... The margin for error, certain teams, a team with 75 possessions versus 64 possessions — the efficiency still has to be the same, but we studied those numbers.”

