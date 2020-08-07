PowerMizzou - Mizzou's 2020 football opponents revealed

After moths of speculation, we finally know who the Missouri football team will play in 2020 — provided college football gets played at all, of course. The Southeastern Conference unveiled the 10 opponents for each team's league-only schedule on SEC Network Friday afternoon.

The big news for Missouri is that it adds LSU and Alabama from the SEC West division, while keeping Mississippi State on the schedule. When the SEC announced last Thursday that teams would play a 10-game, conference-only schedule, the league revealed that divisions would stay intact, meaning Missouri would still play each of the other six members of the SEC East.

The Tigers' annual season-ending rivalry game against Arkansas is still on the schedule as well, although athletics director Jim Sterk said that game will likely be played in Columbia rather than Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium, as had been originally scheduled. Missouri had been scheduled to visit Mississippi State prior to the schedule being re-formatted due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Sterk said last week he didn't know whether that game would still be played. The other two opponents appear to have been decided in an effort to create an even strength of schedule for each league member.