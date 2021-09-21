Mizzou's 2022 football schedule set

The highlight comes in Week Four, when Missouri plays its first SEC game at Auburn. The matchup, set for Sept. 24, 2022, will mark the first time Missouri has played at Auburn since joining the SEC, the final school in the new conference it is yet to visit. It will also serve as a homecoming of sorts for head coach Eli Drinkwitz , who started his coaching career as a quality control assistant at Auburn in 2010-2011.

Missouri already knew which opponents it would face in 2022. But Tuesday night, the SEC released the dates of conference matchups, and now, the Tigers' full slate has been finalized.

Missouri's first two games of the season will both be played on the road. The Tigers will open the year at Middle Tennessee on Sept. 3, the second installment of a three-game series between the two schools, with two of the three being played in Columbia. Middle Tennessee upset Missouri in 2016. The Tigers will then travel to Kansas State, an opponent it hasn't played since leaving the Big 12 in 2011.

After traveling to Auburn, Missouri's schedule doesn't get any easier. The Tigers will host Georgia for their SEC home opener. The team will then travel to The Swamp to face Florida before getting what will surely be a much-needed bye week.

Following the week off, Missouri will host Vanderbilt for the school's annual Homecoming game. It will then travel to South Carolina, host Kentucky and then go to Tennessee. Afterward, the Tigers will get a reprieve from conference play when they host New Mexico State on Nov. 19 before concluding the season with their annual matchup against Arkansas in the Battle Line Rivalry. That game is currently scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26 but will likely be moved up a day, to Black Friday.

If Missouri were to win the SEC East, the conference championship game will be played Dec. 3 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Missouri's full 2022 schedule can be viewed below:

Sept. 3: @ Middle Tennessee State

Sept. 10: @ Kansas State

Sept. 17: vs. Abilene Christian

Sept. 24: @ Auburn

Oct. 1: vs. Georgia

Oct. 8: @ Florida

Oct. 15: Bye

Oct. 22: vs. Vandy

Oct. 29: @ South Carolina

Nov. 5: vs. Kentucky

Nov. 12: @ Tennessee

Nov. 19: vs. New Mexico State

Nov. 26: vs. Arkansas