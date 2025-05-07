Mizzou's Curtis Luper shows Oklahoma roots recruiting Booker T. High

Curtis Luper has left his fingerprints all across Oklahoma.

His most recent trip to the state, where he began his college career only, furthered that fact. The Missouri running backs coach stopped Monday at Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington to see first-year head coach Nate Goodman, a person close to Luper's family.

"He's very charismatic, down-to-earth, very honest about the recruiting process and what they're looking for," said Goodman, who knew of a lot of Luper's former Oklahoma State teammates. "He's a player's coach."

Luper's older daughter, A'rielle Luper, attended Booker T. Washington and knew Goodman during their high school days. Goodman also coached current Missouri defensive tackle Chris McClellan at Tulsa (Okla.) Monroe Demonstration Academy.

"So he FaceTimed him, and it was good to see Chris," said Goodman, who now coaches Chris' younger brother, Kayden McClellan. "Just those type of connections and relationships go a long way when you're looking at from a coach's player relationship standpoint."

During his visit, Luper also inquired about three Booker T. Washington players.