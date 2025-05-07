Mizzou's Curtis Luper shows Oklahoma roots recruiting Booker T. High

Curtis Luper has left his fingerprints all across Oklahoma.
His most recent trip to the state, where he began his college career only, furthered that fact. The Missouri running backs coach stopped Monday at Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington to see first-year head coach Nate Goodman, a person close to Luper's family.
"He's very charismatic, down-to-earth, very honest about the recruiting process and what they're looking for," said Goodman, who knew of a lot of Luper's former Oklahoma State teammates. "He's a player's coach."
Luper's older daughter, A'rielle Luper, attended Booker T. Washington and knew Goodman during their high school days. Goodman also coached current Missouri defensive tackle Chris McClellan at Tulsa (Okla.) Monroe Demonstration Academy.
"So he FaceTimed him, and it was good to see Chris," said Goodman, who now coaches Chris' younger brother, Kayden McClellan. "Just those type of connections and relationships go a long way when you're looking at from a coach's player relationship standpoint."
During his visit, Luper also inquired about three Booker T. Washington players.
Joseph Graves, a Class of 2027 defensive tackle, has multiple regional Power Four programs on his offer sheet, including Arkansas, Kansas State, Nebraska and Oklahoma. Graves has shown versatility as an offensive lineman, but schools have recruited him to play defense.
Less than three weeks into the job, Goodman recognized a lot of upside in unranked cornerback Keynan Farley, who's received offers from Towson, Tulane and Tulsa. Farley, a Class of 2026 recruit, has also played wide receiver for Booker T. Washington.
Playing primarily on the defensive line, Dawayne Jones emerged as a hybrid tight end option on offense with his 6-foot-3, 265-pound frame. Jones has picked up offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn, Kansas State and Texas A&M among others.
"Graves and Dawayne are the kids that are whole country's looking at," Goodman said. "That was a majority of our business when they come in, and they want to see those two guys."
