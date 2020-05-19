With no live sports played for more than two months now, we at PowerMizzou have been spending a lot of time looking back at some of the most memorable games and players in Missouri history. As part of that, last week, we examined the most impressive feats in the history of Missouri football. This week, we shift our attention to the hardwood. The following is a list of the 15 most unbreakable achievements in the Tiger record books, broken down into three categories: single game, single season and career.

Click here to get free access until September 1 with your new subscription

Single Game

1. Three-point field goals made: Clarence Gilbert, 12 (Jan. 13, 2001 vs. Iowa State) On Jan. 13, 2001, Missouri pulled out a wild four-overtime win over No. 18 Iowa State to win its fifth game in a row. Gilbert’s stat line from the game is still all over the school record book. He attempted 18 three-pointers and 36 field goals while playing 56 of 60 possible minutes — all marks that still stand. But most impressive was his making 12 of those 18 attempts from behind the arc. No other Missouri player has ever made more than nine triples in one game. Yes, he had a lot of extra minutes to do so, but Gilbert’s final stat line of 43 points and nine assists puts his performance on the short list of the best single games by a Missouri player. 2. Rebounds: Bob Reiter, 27 (Jan. 15, 1955 at Kansas State) For whatever reason, it appears college basketball players don’t rebound like they used to. The two oldest records in Missouri history both involve rebounding (we’ll get to the other one shortly). Even crazier: 17 Missouri players have recorded at least 20 rebounds in a game before. None of those performances has come in the last 40 years, with the most recent being Curtis Berry’s 20-rebound game in January of 1979. For that reason, it’s almost impossible to envision one player getting to 27 in this day and age. 3. Assists: Phill Pressey, 19 (Dec. 28, 2012 at UCLA) Pressey has every assist record at Missouri — single game, single season and career. But his 19-assist outing during the Tigers’ overtime loss at UCLA during his senior season might be the most enduring. The performance tied an SEC record at the time. No other Missouri player has dished more than 13 assists in a game.

Former Missouri point guard Phil Pressey set school assist records for a single game, single season and career.

4. Team field goals attempted: 99 (Dec. 28, 1962 vs. Oklahoma) To me, this might be the most unbelievable record on the list. Long before the shot clock and the three-point line were introduced to the college game, Missouri shot the ball 99 times? I looked back, and all I could find about the contest was that Missouri beat Oklahoma 104-82. It doesn’t appear the game went into overtime. For reference, since the 2010-11 season (as far back as the game logs go on Basketball Reference), Missouri has only topped 80 field goal attempts in a game three times, and never more than 82. The performance might have been an anomaly even for the 1962-63 season, as the Tigers never scored more than 86 points in any other game that season and scored fewer than 70 in 19 of 24 contests. 5. Free throws attempted: Sammie Haley, 25 (March 13, 1996 vs. Murray State) Even during a time when a lot of fans feel like college basketball officials are calling more fouls than ever, it’s relatively uncommon for an entire team to attempt 25 free throws in one game, much less one player. Haley shot pretty well from the line that day, too, making 17 of his 25 attempts in a 31-point performance. Also, I have to give a quick shoutout to Don Tomlinson, whose single-game record Haley broke. Only six times ever has a Missouri player attempted more than 20 free throws in a game, and Tomlinson accounted for three of those performances. Bonus — One record that we could see fall: Team three-point field goals made: 20 (Feb. 23, 2002 vs. Colorado) The three-point shot becomes more popular seemingly every season. Missouri has averaged well over 20 three-point attempts per game during each of the past three seasons and has made 15 triples in a game on three occasions during that span. Given the shooting struggles of last year’s squad, it may not happen this year, but it feels inevitable that at some point the team is going to get hot and break this mark.

Single Season

1. Team field goal percentage: 57.3 (1979-80) Considering this still stands as an NCAA record 40 years later, it’s probably the most unbreakable feat on this list. Led by Steve Stipanovich, Ricky Frazier and Curtis Berry, all of whom shot 59.8 percent or better from the field, Missouri made 936 of its 1,635 field goal attempts during the 1979-80 season. 2. Team consecutive free throws made: 54 (2019-20) Once again, any time one of your team records is also an NCAA record, it’s safe to say it deserves a spot on this list. This past January, Missouri made all 31 of its free throw attempts against Alabama and then knocked down 23 in a row to start the game three days later against Texas A&M. Nine players contributed to the 54 straight makes, which broke Wake Forest’s record of 50 straight from 2005. Ironically, the streak ended when Mitchell Smith missed what would have been a game-tying free throw late in what turned out to be a loss against Texas A&M. 3 Scoring average: Willie Smith, 25.3 (1975-76) I went into this exercise knowing that Smith was one of Missouri’s all-time greats. But I had no idea he was this prolific a scorer. Averaging more than 25 points per game for an entire season is exceedingly rare. In the past 10 seasons, only two high-major players in the entire country have done so: Trae Young in 2016-17 and Markus Howard last season. 4 Rebound average: Bill Stauffer: 16.5 (1951-52) As mentioned above, Missouri’s oldest record comes on the glass. Stauffer set the program record by averaging 14.9 rebounds per game during the 1950-51 season, then blew that mark out of the water the following year. Since Al Eberhard’s career ended in 1974, no Missouri player has averaged even 10 rebounds per game during the course of a full season. 5. Consecutive field goals made: Jeff Warren, 24 (1991-92) Surprisingly, this record doesn’t come from the 1979-80 season. Warren, who was never more than a role player during his Missouri career, made 24 straight shots across four games during his junior season. As post players are increasingly asked to step out and shoot from mid-range or behind the three-point line today, it seems unlikely that streak will ever be matched. One that could be broken: Team personal fouls: 742 (1988-89)

This record almost went down last season. The 1988-89 Tigers, one of Norm Stewart’s most talented teams, actually averaged fewer fouls per game than the 2019-20 team. They simply played more games, 36 versus the 31 last season. If Missouri continues to foul at the rate it did last season (21.2 per game), it would need 35 games to eclipse that number.

Career

More than 35 years after his college career ended, Derrick Chievous is still the all-time leading scorer in Missouri history. (University of Missouri)