The Tigers’ schedule can be broken down into two groups — The First Seven and The Final Five. Here’s a quick look at each team in both groups:

11/7 - Southern Indiana

11/11 - Penn

11/13 - Lindenwood

11/15 - SIU Edwardsville

11/20 - Mississippi Valley State

11/23 - Coastal Carolina

11/26 - Houston Christian





The strength of the Tigers’ schedule early on could be described, at best, as below average. Each of the team's first seven matchups will be played in Mizzou Arena. In 2021-22, those seven teams had a combined winning percentage of .415. Just two of the teams registered an overall record above .500 last year.

One of those teams will be Southern Indiana, which went 18-8 last season — albeit, in NCAA Division II. The Screaming Eagles will make the jump to D1 this year, joining the Ohio Valley Conference, and will be welcomed by Missouri in the season opener. Despite being new to the league, the team is still expected to be competitive, rated 256th by KenPom and voted to finish seventh out of 10 in the OVC's preseason poll. They’ll be led by fifth-year senior guard Jelani Simmons, who averaged a team-high 14.2 points per game in 2021-22 and was selected to the preseason all-conference team.

Penn may be the toughest of the early group. The Quakers rank 163rd on KenPom and were picked to win the Ivy League in the conference’s preseason poll. Penn struggled throughout its non-conference season last year, then went 9-5 in league play before getting bounced from the Ivy League tournament in the first round by Yale to finish the year at 12-16 overall. The Quakers lost just one starter in the offseason and bring 14 players back from last year’s squad, featuring junior Jordan Dingle, the nation’s 12th-highest scorer a season ago averaging 20.9 points.

Southern Indiana is one of three OVC schools Mizzou will host in its first four games. Like the Screaming Eagles, Lindenwood will make its first foray as a D1 team this year. But unlike its counterpart, the Lions are expected to go through significant growing pains, being rated as a bottom-16 team in KenPom’s preseason rankings and being picked last in the OVC preseason poll. Senior guard Kevin Caldwell Jr., who posted 14.8 points per game last season, likely poses the biggest threat.

SIU Edwardsville interestingly is ranked lower than Southern Indiana by KenPom, coming in at No. 277, but were held in higher regard in the conference preseason poll, earning the fifth spot. The Cougars had a brutal start to league play last year, going 1-10, but closed out the year going 4-3, building momentum for this season. Redshirt sophomore guard Ray’Sean Taylor and redshirt sophomore forward DeeJuan Pruitt were both selected to the preseason All-OVC team.

Mississippi Valley State may be the weakest of the group. The Delta Devils won a grand total of two games last year and aren’t expected to do much better this time around. KenPom has them rated as the fourth-worst team in the country and is predicting a 5-26 season. MVSU was also voted to finish last in the Southwestern Athletic Conference preseason poll and didn’t have any of its players voted to the preseason All-SWAC team. The program does return all five of its leading scorers from last year, though, and will look to turn things around under new head coach Lindsey Hunter.

Coastal Carolina is projected to be a middle-of-the-pack team, both nationally and in the Sun Belt. The Chanticleers were ranked 176th by KenPom and eighth out of 14 in the SBC preseason poll. CCU has improved its record each of the past two years, going 19-14 in 2021-22, but hasn’t earned an NCAA tournament berth since 2015. Essam Mostafa, a 6-foot-9, 250-pound big man who was named to the All-Sun Belt preseason team, will be the player to look out for.

Houston Christian, which was known as Houston Baptist before rebranding in September, rounds out the seven-game homestand. The Huskies didn’t fare well in either non-conference or league play and finished the year at 11-18 overall. HCU was ranked 309th by KenPom and voted to finish eighth out of 10 in the Southland preseason poll. The team will hope senior forward and 2021-22 All-Southland selection Darius Lee can guide them to a better year.