Mizzou’s Survivor Series is something new to PowerMizzou.com this season. Each week we’ll recognize five players who had the best individual performances in the last game Mizzou played. This is inspired by WWE’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event where the goal most of the time is to have the last man standing in the brand versus brand 5-on-5 match. A player who finishes first place will get six points, second place gets four points, third place gets three points, fourth place gets two points and fifth place gets a point. At the end of the season, the player with the most points will be deemed Mizzou’s Mr. Survivor Series. Here’s our last look at Mizzou’s win over Louisiana Tech and here are our top individual performers in the win.



1.) Ty’Ron Hopper was all over the field it appeared on Thursday night and was the Tigers' best player on either side of the ball. He recorded six tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and an interception. His interception in particular wasn’t by chance either. Hopper read the quarterback's eyes before making a beeline to the ball by jumping the receiver’s route. Not bad for the Florida transfer in his debut. 2.) Dominic Lovett was the Tigers' most prolific receiver in week one with six catches for 76 yards. He had the most yards after contact with 33, and the most yards per reception with 12.7. Lovett's best play was his lone rush where he ran 18 yards on a jet sweep in the wildcat and finished a yard away from scoring a touchdown.



3.) Clemson transfer Joseph Charleston appeared to be right at home in the deep safety spot along Jaylon Carlies. Charleston recorded four tackles and had an interception returned for a touchdown. He actually had two interceptions but one was nullified by a defensive pass interference. It’s only week one versus Louisana Tech but Charleston made the three-safety look work. 4.) Stanford transfer Nathaniel Peat made the most out of what was supposed to be a limited workload as he works his way back from a “soft tissue’ (hamstring). He played 22 snaps and rushed eight times for 72 yards and a touchdown. He seemed like the best running back for the Tigers. 5.) Luther Burden III was the most electrifying player from a highlight standpoint and showed that he is worthy of the hype that surrounds him. He finished the game with two catches for 12 yards and four rushes for 41 yards and two scores. He did have a drop that resulted in an interception but it didn’t have too much of an impact on the outcome of the game.