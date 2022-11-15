A player who finishes first place will get six points, second place gets four points, third place gets three points, fourth place gets two points and fifth place gets a point. At the end of the season, the player with the most points will be deemed Mizzou’s Mr. Survivor Series.

Mizzou’s Survivor Series is something new to PowerMizzou.com this season. Each week we’ll recognize five players who had the best individual performances in the last game Mizzou played.

1.) Quarterback Brady Cook had his best game of the season in week 11 when he completed 19 of 32 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns. This was his first game throwing for multiple touchdowns and no interceptions since week three versus Abilene Christian. Cook was able to lead the Tigers' offense on three touchdown drives that spanned at least eight plays and at least 60 yards. Something Cook hasn't been able to consistently do all season.

Cook was also the Tigers best running back on Saturday, rushing for a career-high 106 yards on 16 carries. Cook's 106 rushing yards made up 61% of the Tigers' 172 rushing yards on the day.

2.) After being shutout with no catches the last two games, wide receiver Tauskie Dove caught four passes for 72 yards and his first touchdown since week five of the 2020 season against South Carolina. This was far and away Dove's best game of the season and served as a flashback to the production Dove had last season when he led the Tigers in receiving yards.

3.) Wide receiver Barrett Banister had a career day on Saturday. He paced the team in receptions and receiving yards with seven catches for 73 yards which are both career highs. Banister's first five catches were for 11 or more yards. He also lived up to the "third and Banister" moniker yet again with three receptions for 40 yards on the down with two of those receptions resulting in a new set of downs for the Tigers.

4.) Luther Burden III didn't have an extraordinary game by any means, but he did have two receptions on three targets for 15 yards and three carries for 14 yards and a touchdown. It helps that he isn't a part of a defense that allowed 66 points, 724 total yards and 33 first downs.

5.) After recording just one carry for a loss of four yards versus Kentucky in week 10, wide receiver Dominic Lovett bounced back with a better performance in week 11. He had four receptions for 47 yards which includes a 38-yard touchdown. He'd maybe have a chance to be fourth on this list, but he had a false start and an offensive pass interference penalty.