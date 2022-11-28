Here’s our last look at Mizzou’s top performers in the 29-27 win over Arkansas.

A player who finishes first place will get six points, second place gets four points, third place gets three points, fourth place gets two points and fifth place gets a point. At the end of the season, the player with the most points will be deemed Mizzou’s Mr. Survivor Series.

Mizzou’s Survivor Series is something new to PowerMizzou.com this season. Each week we’ll recognize five players who had the best individual performances in the last game Mizzou played.

1.) Quarterback Brady Cook had his most complete performance of the season by completing 16 of 26 passes for 242 yards and a touchdown. He also added 138 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

This was the most rushing yards by a Mizzou quarterback since James Franklin rushed for 142 yards in the 2011 Independence Bowl. He didn't turn the ball over, he converted the game's lone fourth down attempt, he converted the biggest third down of the season and accounted for 380 of Mizzou's 468 yards (81%).

2.) Dominic Lovett had six receptions for 130 yards. This game marked his fourth 100-yard receiving game this season and his third game with 130 or more. He was on the receiving end of that quick slant on the aforementioned fourth-down conversion and was also the recipient of a 55-yard catch.

3.) Defensive end Isaiah McGuire had the most aspiring game of any player when he recorded five tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss with a separated shoulder in what may have been his final game with the Tigers. If this is his game of the season, he finishes the 2022 season with 40 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

4.) After recording just six tackles in his last two games, linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper had a game similar to one of his first seven contests when he recorded five or more tackles in each game. Hopper had a game-high 11 tackles and two tackles for loss.

*Typically, we try not to have multiple players occupy one spot, but it's well-deserved for week 13.

5.) Safety Daylan Carnell had three tackles and an interception for the second game in a row. His interception led to a field goal which would obviously be huge in a two-point win.

Wide receiver Mekhi Miller had a couple of the biggest plays of the season when he recorded a 22-yard reception on third and four with two minutes left in the game to seal the win. He also had a partial punt block that gave the Tigers great field position for their penultimate possession of the game.