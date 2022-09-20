A player who finishes first place will get six points, second place gets four points, third place gets three points, fourth place gets two points and fifth place gets a point. At the end of the season, the player with the most points will be deemed Mizzou’s Mr. Survivor Series.

Mizzou’s Survivor Series is something new to PowerMizzou.com this season. Each week we’ll recognize five players who had the best individual performances in the last game Mizzou played.

1.) Wide receiver Dominic Lovett had a career day with seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns. One of those touchdowns went for 79-yards. Lovett has been described by quarterback Brady Cook as his safety blanket early on this season. Lovett has led the team in receptions and receiving yards each game this season and has far and away been the best wide receiver on the team through three weeks.

2.) Lovett's fellow wide receiver Luther Burden III had six receptions for 58 yards (both season-highs) but what was more notable about Burden's week three play was his four punts returned for 111 yards and a touchdown. Week three marked Burden's first game returning punts this season, and on his first opportunity Burden took a punt 78 yards for a touchdown. He also had three rushes for eight yards, which totals 13 touches in week three. By far Burden's most productive game.

3.) Quarterback Brady Cook had the best game of his career in week three after he completed 21 of 30 passes for 292 yards three touchdowns and no interceptions. He found seven different receivers and was more accurate with his passes than in week two versus Kansas State. He was strip-sacked but it wasn't really his fault since the pass rusher came to him from his blindside untouched.

4.) Linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper had another good game that featured a couple of jarring hits. Hopper had a team-high five tackles and a pass deflection. He also recorded the team's only two tackles for loss.

5.) Typically, there won't be many ties for a place in the Mizzou Survivor Series but cornerback Ennis Rakestraw and linebacker Chad Bailey had big days in week three. Rakestraw had three tackles and an incredible one-handed interception he made while engaged in a block. Bailey had three tackles and a forced fumble which he also recovered.