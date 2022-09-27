A player who finishes first place will get six points, second place gets four points, third place gets three points, fourth place gets two points and fifth place gets a point. At the end of the season, the player with the most points will be deemed Mizzou’s Mr. Survivor Series.

Mizzou’s Survivor Series is something new to PowerMizzou.com this season. Each week we’ll recognize five players who had the best individual performances in the last game Mizzou played.

1.) Linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper has shown that he is one of the best if not the best player on the Tigers roster this season. He showed up big for Mizzou against Auburn as he led the defense in tackles (10), tackles for loss (3), quarterback hits (2) and sacks (1). He continues to prove that the game he had against Missouri when he was a Florida Gator last season wasn't a fluke. Hopper has the second-most tackles in the Southeastern conference with 26. He's tied for ninth in total tackles with 26.

2.) Dominic Lovett is Missouri's saving grace offensively. The offense has had highs and lows all season but Lovett has consistently been a part of the highs. For the fourth straight game, the sophomore wide receiver led Missouri in receptions and receiving yards with five catches for 102 yards. This was also Lovett's second straight game of having 100 or more receiving yards. Lovett is the conference leader in receiving yards with 376, and he is also tied for fourth in receptions with 21.

3.) Isaiah McGuire had his best game of the season when he racked up four tackles (three solo), a sack, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble. The defensive end was instrumental in helping the Tigers limit Auburn running backs to 53 yards on 28 carries. McGuire has forced the most fumbles in the SEC with two and is tied for third in sacks with three.

4.) In his first start of the season, punter Jack Stonehouse had a career day in week four. Stonehouse had eight punts for 384 yards. Three punts went over 50 yards with a long of 68, and four punts landed inside the 20-yard line. Stonehouse is the SEC leader in punting average at 48.4 yards per punt.

5.) Safety Daylan Carnell was the Tigers' highest-rated player against Auburn, according to PFF College, with a grade of 85.2. He only played 17 snaps but still registered three tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass deflection. He allowed three catches on four targets for eight yards.