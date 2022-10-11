A player who finishes first place will get six points, second place gets four points, third place gets three points, fourth place gets two points and fifth place gets a point. At the end of the season, the player with the most points will be deemed Mizzou’s Mr. Survivor Series.

Mizzou’s Survivor Series is something new to PowerMizzou.com this season. Each week we’ll recognize five players who had the best individual performances in the last game Mizzou played.

1.) Defensive end Isaish McGuire had seven tackles and three tackles for minus -9 yards (both are season-highs) in week six. McGuire helped the defense only give up 17 points, although an argument could be made that the defense held Florida to 14 points because a long punt return set Florida up inside Missouri's 25-yard line and the Gators got a field goal out of it.

2.) Running back Nathaniel Peat had a career day on Saturday when he rushed the ball 20 times for 117 yards (career-high) and a touchdown. Peat also had four rushes that went over 15 yards, including 18 yards on the touchdown run. It was his third career 100-yard rushing game and his second in the last three games.

3.) Safety Jaylon Carlies recorded five tackles against Florida, but he also made one of the plays of the game by deflecting a pass in the air that was intercepted by fellow safety Daylan Carnell, giving Mizzou the ball back with a chance to tie or take the lead down 24-17 in the fourth quarter. Carlies was only targeted once and didn't allow any receptions.

Carlies has now recorded five or more tackles in six games this season (only had three versus Abilene Christian).

4.) Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw played his best game of the season as the Tigers' defense played its best coverage of the season, limiting Florida to 66 yards passing and no touchdowns. Rakestraw recorded five tackles and had two pass deflections. He actually made a third pass deflection that stopped a touchdown but offsetting penalties by both teams erased the play. Also, one of Rakestraw's five tackles came on special teams in which Rakestraw made a touchdown-saving tackle after Florida's Xzavier Henderson returned the ball 48 yards to set the Gators up on Mizzou's 24-yard line.

5.) Defensive lineman DJ Coleman made the most of his 18 snaps on Saturday with four tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss. His strip-sack led to three points which helped the Tigers go into halftime tied at 10 with the Gators.