A player who finishes first place will get six points, second place gets four points, third place gets three points, fourth place gets two points and fifth place gets a point. At the end of the season, the player with the most points will be deemed Mizzou’s Mr. Survivor Series.

Mizzou’s Survivor Series is something new to PowerMizzou.com this season. Each week we’ll recognize five players who had the best individual performances in the last game Mizzou played.

1.) Defensive end Isaiah McGuire was a big reason South Carolina was limited to 32 rushing yards on 23 carries. He had five tackles and had a game-high three tackles for loss and a game-high two sacks. McGuire’s play earned him Southeastern Conference Defensive Lineman of the week honors for week nine.

This was McGuire's third straight game with at least five tackles and marked his first two-sack game since week 10 of the 2020 season against Mississippi State. Over the last three weeks, McGuire has distinguished himself as the Tigers' most productive defensive lineman through nine games. Over the last three weeks, he has 17 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks.

2.) Wide receiver Dominic Lovett showed why he is one of the better receivers in the Southeastern Conference with his career day in week 9. Lovett caught all 10 of his targets for 148 yards. This is his third 100-yard receiving game of the season and the 10 receptions are a career-high. He was on the receiving end of a 57-yard and 21-yard reception from Cook and got the best of his matchup against a likely first-round pick in cornerback Cam Smith.

3.) Brady Cook probably had his best game of the season and outdueled South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler by a mile. Cook completed 17 of 26 passes for 224 yards. He also had 53 yards and a touchdown on 11 rushes. Cook looked to be comfortable and in control from start to finish which hasn't always been the case. He made his reads and got the ball out of his hand and to his playmakers quickly and efficiently. Part of that is by design, but he still had to execute. He had five passes of over 20 yards or more and throwing the ball deep has been something Cook has struggled with this season. In the run game, Cook made the correct read on every zone read play which was something that was a talking point just three weeks ago against Florida. This was Cook's most complete performance.

4.) Defensive end DJ Coleman continues to make an impact and is quickly becoming one of the team's best pass rushers. Coleman had three tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. This was Coleman's third straight game with a sack and three tackles, and it was his fourth straight game with at least 0.5 tackles for loss. Considering he played the fewest snaps (23) of anyone else on this list, it's fair to say that the Jacksonville State transfer makes the most of his opportunities.

5.) Ennis Rakestraw continues to show opposing quarterbacks that if they're going to refuse to test cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine on the other side of the field then testing Rakestraw is just as big a mistake. Rakestraw finished the game with four tackles, a tackle for loss, a pass deflection and a forced fumble. This is his fourth consecutive game with a pass deflection and his three forced fumbles lead Missouri this season.