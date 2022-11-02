It didn't take defensive coordinator Blake Baker long to make a lasting impression in Columbia. The first-year Missouri defensive coordinator is set to sign a contract extension that would give him a raise north of $400,000. Eli Drinkwitz said on his Tiger Talk radio show Wednesday night that news of an extension could come in the next 24 hours.

Baker's current two-year contract was supposed to jump from $600,000 to $700,00 on March 1, 2023. A source said the new contract is expected to be for three years. Again, at this point, it is not yet finalized.

"I think Blake and the staff have done a really good job of maximizing their scheme to defend the styles of offenses that we're playing," Drinkwitz said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. "There's that versatility there that keeps an offense off balance and you can't predict this is what we're going to have to see this week. And I think in college football, that's probably the most important thing you can do as a defensive scheme."

Baker replaced current Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks, who departed for the NFL after spending last season with the Tigers. Wilks made $1.2 million. Baker's salary was considerably less because he was hired as the safeties coach while Wilks was still on staff and later promoted to defensive coordinator.

"The low ego approach of keeping the same calls from last year and getting better at that instead of just coming in and saying ‘We're taking everything we did last year and throwing it away. This is my playbook,’" Drinkwitz said on Tuesday. "We didn't do that. And I think that's helped us be able to get further faster."

Baker, who is previously was a defensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech (2015-18) and Miami (2019-2020), came to Mizzou after spending last season as the linebackers coach at LSU.

In Baker’s first year as defensive coordinator with Louisiana Tech, the Bulldogs led the FBS in takeaways with 42. Up from 26 in 2014. In 2019, Baker helped Miami go to the 17th-best run defense up 26 spots from its ranking the previous season. This season, Missouri has dramatically improved in total defense, scoring defense and run defense.