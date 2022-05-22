Mizzou shut out by Arizona in season-ending loss

Mizzou was shut out again by Arizona, ending its season with a 1-0 loss on Sunday. Jordan Weber got the nod to pitch for the Tigers and allowed 4 hits across 7 innings. Devyn Netz was in the circle for the Wildcats and only allowed 2 hits in a complete game shutout. The only run in the game came when Arizona catcher Sharlize Palacios launched a solo shot to left center.

Jordan Weber allowed just one run to Arizona but Missouri couldn't muster a run in a 1-0 loss. (University of Missouri)