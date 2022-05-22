Mizzou shut out by Arizona in season-ending loss
Mizzou was shut out again by Arizona, ending its season with a 1-0 loss on Sunday.
Jordan Weber got the nod to pitch for the Tigers and allowed 4 hits across 7 innings. Devyn Netz was in the circle for the Wildcats and only allowed 2 hits in a complete game shutout.
The only run in the game came when Arizona catcher Sharlize Palacios launched a solo shot to left center.
The closest Mizzou came to scoring was in the 4th when Kimberly Wert flied out to the warning track.
Wert described the feeling of being eliminated as sad and said the team put their “blood sweat and tears” into the game. She said she was still grateful for her time spent at Mizzou.
“I’ve made some of my best friends here and I know they will literally always be in my life,” Wert said.
Head coach Larissa Anderson took time after the game to acknowledge the seniors' effort and said she looks forward to continuing to build the program.
“I’m proud of our team, I’m proud of our seniors unbelievably” Anderson said. “Absolutely love the atmosphere and I'm thankful for our fans.”
Mizzou finished the year at 38-22 and was one of the final 32 teams standing.
