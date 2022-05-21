Mizzou shut out by Arizona, will play again Saturday to keep season alive

Jordan Weber took the mound for the Tigers and kept her team alive by working out of several early jams. She was helped by two Wildcat hitters being called out for leaving the batter's box early. Those calls resulted in Arizona third-base coach Lauren Lappin being ejected for arguing with the umpires.

The Missouri softball team couldn’t get its bats warmed up in a rain-filled 2-0 loss to the University of Arizona.

But at the plate, Mizzou had the bases loaded in the top of the third with only one out and were unable to capitalize. The game went into an hour-long rain delay in the bottom of the third with the score still tied at zero.

Play resumed and Weber continued to strand runners until Arizona first baseman Carlie Scupin launched a towering home run to right-center in the fifth inning to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead.

Mizzou had another opportunity to score in the sixth after Kendyll Bailey just missed a home run that hit the top of the wall and would have tied the game. The Tigers were unable to cash in, ultimately leaving runners at second and third. Missouri did not make players or head coach Larissa Anderson available for interviews following the game.

Hanah Bowen was dominant in the circle for Arizona and finished her complete game shutout with six strikeouts.

Missouri will play the winner of the elimination game between Illinois and Missouri State late Saturday night, weather permitting. Stay tuned to PowerMizzou for further coverage.