Mizzou signee Donovan Olugbode shines in Under Armour Next All-America Game

Donovan Olugbode took the field for one of the final times before he departs for Missouri. The four-star wide receiver played in the first of two postseason bowl games he committed to before his enrollment later this month. Olugbode, who verbally pledged to Missouri in July and signed in December, starred at wideout in the Under Armour Next All-America Game on Thursday.

Advertisement

Olugbode reeled in five passes for 67 yards, getting the game started for Team Unstoppable with a first down catch and run. The No. 46 recruit in the Class of 2025 also put his strength on display on a 2-point conversion, spinning out of a tackle and tossing the ball into the end zone to give his team the lead in the first quarter.

The 6-foot-1, 197-pound wideout, who played the past three seasons at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, picked up 20 yards for his longest reception while totaling 36 yards after the catch. "The Missouri signee isn't the flashiest wideout of the bunch but he just wins reps," national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. wrote after a practice Tuesday. "Olugbode started off his day with pretty snags on air, including a one-handed grab, but got his best work in during one-on-ones against fellow future SEC players in coverage. "The powerful player won underneath with great balance and acceleration but he also got to flash the third-level ball skills in winning a contested catch in the end zone before securing another win on a skinny post. Few pass catchers bring the floor Olugbode will soon show off in Columbia." Olugbode had the most receptions in the Under Armour Next All-America Game, leading Team Unstoppable with five catches on eight targets.

Before enrolling at Missouri later this month, Olugbode will travel to Honolulu for the Polynesian Bowl on Jan. 17. He will be the lone Missouri signee in attendance.