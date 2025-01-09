Mizzou signee Henry Fenuku receives advice from Cowboys All-Pro Tyler Smith

SAN ANTONIO -- Underneath the lights of AT&T Stadium, Tyler Smith approached the future. The Dallas Cowboys' left guard wasn't in Arlington, Texas, for his own game, though. He took in a championship win as a fan, watching his alma mater, Fort Worth (Tex.) North Crowley, and the performance of Missouri signee Henry Fenuku, a four-star guard. "Keep my mind right," Fenuku said on the advice Smith gave him. "Just physicality, I already got everything redeeming. Just keep working. Just keep God first."

As North Crowley made deep playoff runs the past two seasons, Smith attended games and congratulated Fenuku before having a conversation about the Class of 2025 recruit's future after the 6A UIL Texas Football State Championships on Dec. 21. "Knowing he came from the same background, same school as me, it means I'm going somewhere, just him noticing me," Fenuku said.

Fenuku will enroll at Missouri later this month. Before then, he will compete in the Navy All-American Bowl at noon Saturday on NBC and Peacock, closing the door on his high school career.