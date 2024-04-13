COLUMBIA, MO 一 No. 14 Missouri softball defeated No. 9 Florida 5-2 on Saturday in front of a record setting 3,607 fans at Mizzou Softball Stadium to win its first series over the Gators since 2014. “Literally it feels like the field is extremely small and [the fans are] on top of you," Missouri head coach Larissa Anderson said. "Then when they start cheering it's literally like you can't even hear yourself think out there. Going into today it was 'Let's get the crowd excited from the very first inning and have them carry that momentum to get on our side.' Now we're playing with 11 people in the lineup or I could say 3,607 people in the lineup”. The Tigers (33-10, 7-7) donned special jerseys on Saturday, wearing white uniforms with teal blue accents on the numbers and logo to honor former Mississippi State softball player Alex Wilcox, who died in 2018 after a three-year battle with ovarian cancer. Saturday marked the fourth consecutive season that SEC teams have donned special uniforms to honor Wilcox and the “All for Alex” campaign and the fight against ovarian cancer. Mizzou was able to win the first game of the series 6-3 on Friday, which saw it use a four-run sixth inning to claim the lead before pitcher Marissa McCann closed the door for the Tigers late.

Mizzou ace Cierra Harrison (12-2) received the start for the Tigers in the circle on Saturday, marking her 20th game of the season. In her last outing, Harrison pitched 4.2 innings, with five strikeouts, four hits and allowed just one run as she helped the Tigers defeat Drake. In the first inning, Harrison recorded back-to-back outs to get the Tigers rolling before allowing a base hit which was followed by a two-run homer by Jocelyn Erickson to centerfield to give Florida (34-9, 9-5 SEC) a 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the inning, the Tigers couldn't capitalize despite leaving three stranded on base despite loading them with just one out. The Tiger offense was able to do a better job capitalizing in the second inning, starting with Julia Crenshaw singling to left field before Mya Dodge was walked. With one out and two runners on, Jenna Laird doubled to the corner in right field to tie the game at 2-2. In the next at bat, Alex Honnold followed with a double of her own to score Laird and give the Tigers their first lead of the game. Then, Maddie Gallagher singled to left before getting caught in a pickle, confusing the Gator defense and scoring Honnold to move the lead to 4-2 after two innings. Laird finished the game 3-of-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. In the third inning, Dodge kept the momentum rolling for the Tigers, hitting a solo homer to center field on the first pitch of the inning to give them a 5-2 lead. It was a big day for Dodge, who has been in and out of the lineup due to her struggles at the plate but getting the solo home run was a great feeling for the former Northern Iowa outfielder who is adjusting to playing in the Southeastern Conference. “It felt really really good. We've been working trying to get my swing back and I think today it showed” Dodge said. “Honestly, it's been tough, you know, it's a big adjustment coming from the MVC to the SEC. The pitchers go a little bit harder, it's just a matter of getting back where I'm comfortable”.