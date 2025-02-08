Initial thoughts: Texas A&M

Here's a look at what was on my mind right as the final buzzer sounded in Missouri's 67-64 loss against Texas A&M.

(Photo by Jay Biggerstaff - USA TODAY Sports)

Rebounding

Texas A&M was fifth in the country at 41.59 rebounds per game and first in the country at 16.36 offensive boards per game. It's been a while since the Tigers looked like they were just getting manhandled on rebounds the way they did in the first half Saturday, especially early on. But what a remarkable effort after halftime to not just come back in the rebounding battle, but to tie A&M in offensive rebounds and briefly take the lead overall. The Tigers were behind 19-12 in rebounds at halftime and only ended up losing the battle 34-32. That's an solid second half. That was a huge part of the Tigers coming back and making it a game.

Points in the paint

Speaking of work down low, Texas A&M was able to get anything it wanted in the paint all day. The Aggies scored 24 first-half points down low and 38 overall as they didn't even have to try to get offense generated more than a few feet from the hoop. It's been an interesting week for Missouri's defense, losing against Tennessee on the strength of a crazy 3-point shooting night and now getting dominated by Texas A&M down low. Even with Josh Gray on the floor, A&M was finding passing lanes into the paint and was able to drive whenever it wanted, especially in the first half.

Physicality

The first half especially was about as physical as I've seen a game be this season without getting called every time down the floor. I'd say there was a lot more going on there than in the second half against Tennessee when every possession became free throw attempts. It calmed down a little in the second half, but I'm shocked the refs didn't turn it fully into a free-throw game for the final 10 minutes.

Jacob Crews

He didn't do much in the second half, except for that crazy fadeaway jumper on the baseline that should not be a shot or possession that gets rewarded, but he didn't have to. What a great first half for the transfer who has struggled more often than not this season. Those three consecutive 3s got the Tigers back in the game after a terrible start and lit a fire under the team. He was a huge part of the effort today.

What a remarkable second half

After a pretty tough run in the second half against Tennessee on Wednesday, the Tigers did to Texas A&M what the Volunteers did to them. It didn't end up as a win, but just a fantastic performance all over the floor. Whatever Dennis Gates did at halftime worked, because that was incredible. They were getting loose balls, they dominated on the boards, shots started falling and they actually made their free throws (!!). It sucks that it ended up in a loss at the buzzer, but even making that a close game after how the first half played out is incredibly impressive. What a performance after the first half looked like it was going to be a dominant game for Texas A&M.

Who else but Wade Taylor

Wade Taylor has been an issue for the Tigers every time they have played Texas A&M the past three seasons now and of course it was him again. He ended with 15 points, including the game-tying shot with a few minutes left in the fourth and the game-winner at the end. How could it have been anyone else?