Mizzou softball goes 2-4 in second week

The No. 16 Missouri Tigers softball team struggled a bit through its second week of play after opening the season 4-1 last weekend. The Tigers started the week with a 6-5 loss in eight innings to UCF on Tuesday in Orlando, Fla., then traveled back to Clearwater, Fla. for the Clearwater Invitational from Thursday through Saturday. The Tigers went 1-1 on Thursday, 0-1 on Friday and 1-1 on Saturday to reach their current record of 6-5. Here’s a rundown of each game from the week.

Tuesday

The Tigers jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but didn’t score a run the rest of the way as UCF came back to tie with a run in the bottom of the first and two in both the third and fifth before walking off the game with a run in the bottom of the eighth. The Tiger offense was off from the first pitch with Julia Crenshaw singling to left before stealing second, then Stefania Abruscato walked and Abby Hay reached on a fielder’s choice and advanced to second on a throw that allowed Crenshaw to score. Taylor Ebbs then reached on a fielder’s choice that allowed Abrsucato to score an unearned run before Kara Daly homered to left to put the Tigers up 5-0. Crenshaw had two hits, including a double, and a run scored, Daly had the home run and a single to go with three RBI, while Hay, Mya Dodge and Claire Cahalan each had a single. Cierra Harrison pitched the first four innings, allowing three hits, three runs (two earned) a walk and a hit batter, while striking out one. Nathalie Touchet pitched the next .2 innings, allowing three hits and two runs (one earned), then Marissa McCann pitched 1.1 innings, striking out one and allowing two hits and a walk. Taylor Pannell pitched the final 1.1 innings, allowing one hit, one walk and the game-losing run, while striking out two.

Thursday

Game 1 The Tigers dropped a 9-1 matchup in six innings to No. 8 Florida State, allowing three runs in both the first and third innings, two more in the fourth and the mercy-rule inducing run in the top of the sixth. Missouri scored its lone run in the bottom of the first when Crenshaw launched a home run to center. Crenshaw had two hits, a walk, an RBI and a run scored. She was the only Tiger to reach base. Harrison pitched the first two innings, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks, while striking out one. Courtney Donahue pitched the next three innings, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk, while striking out two. Jayci Kruse pitched the final inning, allowing a hit and a walk. Game 2 Missouri bounced back with a 10-6 win against Clemson in the nightcap of Thursday’s double header. Clemson jumped out to a 5-0 lead with five runs in the top of the second, but Missouri responded with five runs to tie in the bottom half, then added a run in the third, three in the fourth and another in the fifth. Clemson scored the game’s final run in the top of the seventh. In the bottom of the second, Hay walked, Kayley Lenger was hit by a pitch then Cahalan singled to score Hay and put runners on first and second. Crenshaw added an RBI single to center, putting runners on the corners, then Madison Walker singled for an RBI to keep runners on first and third. Abruscato then doubled to bring in both runners and tied the game. In the third, Hay walked then Adi Koller pinch ran for her and advanced to second when Sophie Smith tried to sacrifice bunt and instead hit into a fielder’s choice. Lenger then tried to sac bunt as well, but it led to an error that scored Koller. In the fourth, Abruscato walked, Daly singled to left, Ebbs doubled to score them both and moved to third on a passed ball where she was pinch run for by Saniya Hill, who scored on a Lenger sacrifice fly to put the Tigers up 9-5. Missouri’s final run came when Crenshaw doubled, moved to third on a ground out and scored on an Abruscato sacrifice fly. Crenshaw had another two hits, a walk, two runs scored and an RBI, while Cahalan had two hits, a run scored and an RBI. Walker, Abruscato, Daly, Ebbs, Hay and Kadence Shepherd all had one hit, while Abrsucato added a walk and three RBI and Ebbs had two RBI. McCann pitched the first 6.1 innings, allowing six runs on eight hits, two walks and a hit batter, while striking out four. Pannell came in for the final .2 innings, striking out one of the two batters she faced.

Friday

The Tigers then dropped a 7-2 game against Ohio State on Friday. Missouri scored its lone two runs in the top of the first, while Ohio State scored six in the bottom of the fourth to take the win. In the top of the first, Crenshaw walked and stole second, Daly singled and Ebbs doubled to score them both. Crenshaw continued her hot hitting with a hit, a walk and a run scored, while Daly had a hit and a run scored and Ebbs had a hit and two RBI. Cahalan and Hill both added a single to the Tigers’ five-hit offense. Harrison pitched the first three-plus innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits and two walks, while striking out six. Touchet gave up four hits and struck out one in three innings.

Saturday

Game 1 The Tigers rebounded with a 5-3 win against previously-unbeaten Liberty to start Saturday’s doubleheader. Walker opened the scoring with a home run in the first, then she hit a two-run bomb in the third to go with a Crenshaw RBI double, then Daly homered in the fifth to give Missouri the win. Walker had two hits, three RBI and two runs on her two home runs, while Crenshaw had a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Daly had two hits, including a home run, an RBI and a run scored. Abruscato added a single, as did Ebbs and Dodge. McCann pitched all seven innings, allowing three unearned runs on three hits and four walks, while striking out three. Game 2 The Tigers then dropped a 5-2 game against San Diego State, giving up a three-run third inning to create the margin. The Tigers scored one run in the bottom of the second and another in the bottom of the fourth. In the second, Abruscato walked with two outs, then Hay walked and Uptegrove doubled to bring home Abruscato, but Hay was thrown out at the plate. In the fourth, Ebbs doubled to right and was pinch run for by Koller, who then took third on a wild pitch before Dodge singled to left to score her. Abruscato went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk and a run scored, while Madison Uptegrove was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Ebbs doubled for her lone hit, while Daly had a hit and a walk, Dodge singled for an RBI and Cahalan had a single and a walk. Donahue pitched the first 2.1 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits, a walk and a hit batter, while striking out one. Harrison pitched the next 3.2 innings, allowing one unearned run on five hits, while sending three batters back to the dugout with strikeouts. Pannell pitched the final inning, hitting one batter and striking out another.

