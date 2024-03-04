Mizzou Spring Football Notebook: Post-Mevis era, punter battle & more
For the first time since he arrived with head coach Eli Drinkwitz before the 2020 season, special teams coordinator Erik Link will have someone other than Harrison Mevis as his placekicker.
Mevis, who had a year of eligibility left, decided to declare for the NFL Draft and just wrapped up an appearance at the NFL Combine over the weekend in Indianapolis.
Often referred to by his nickname the "Thiccer Kicker," Mevis would finish his Mizzou career as the all-time leading scorer in program history with 405 points.
Now, it's time for someone else to fill those shoes, and the coaching staff hopes that Blake Craig, a two-star signee in the class of 2023, would be the person for the job.
"We have spots that guys are going to have to replace all over the field and all over the team," Link said. “So, we feel like that's why we recruit and bring guys in. And I really think that Blake Craig is extremely talented, and I look forward to seeing what he can do."
So far the team has completed four of its 15 spring practices with three of them allowing media viewing. In the practices the media were allowed to see, Craig didn't miss a single attempt.
He's got a strong leg just like Mevis, but there's more to being a Southeastern Conference starting kicker than just having a strong leg. There's accuracy, playing on the road, playing under pressure, etc.
Craig redshirting the 2023 campaign allowed him to experience those things from afar on the sideline, which Link said was all a part of the plan.
"It was advantageous for him to get that experience to kind of be here for that year and see Harrison operate, and also just get the exposure to different environments," Link said. "Not only Faurot Field on Saturdays but the different road games and places they have to play. I mean, that's invaluable. And that, to be honest, is all by design."
Craig is the frontrunner to usher in the post-Mevis era but he's still in a position battle with walk-on Nick Quadrini.
Punter position battle
Following the departure of Riley Williams, walk-on Luke Bauer is entrenched in another position battle, this time with Murray State transfer Orion Phillips and class of 2024 signee Will Safris.
Last season, Bauer averaged 42.1 yards per punt on 22 attempts.
He and Williams had trouble being consistent, leading to both players starting and then later getting benched for the other multiple times throughout the season.
Meanwhile, Phillips was an All-Ohio Valley Conference honorable mention selection and a semifinalist for FCS Punter of the Year after averaging 43.5 yards per punt in his freshman season.
The Tigers have dealt with consistency issues at punter for a few seasons. So, it seems like whoever can do that will likely be in the driver's seat to be the team's starting punter.
"Those three individuals are going to compete and work for the job,” Link said. “Obviously, Luke is the only one of those three who has playing experience here at Mizzou. The biggest thing that we're looking for, at every position, but specifically with a specialist is just consistency."
Will Luther Burden III remain the punt returner?
Wide receiver Luther Burden III followed up a decent freshman season in 2022, which saw him tie with Cody Schrader for the team lead in total touchdowns (nine), with a breakout season in 2023 that saw him rack up 86 receptions (ninth in the FBS) for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns.
He also doubled as the punt returner last season, averaging 8.8 yards per punt on eight returns.
However, with his importance and increased role in the offense is it time for the Tigers to look for someone else to handle this particular job?
"I think we're always looking at every aspect of our program in different positions," Link said. "Obviously, Luther is a tremendous talent. He's got big play ability, he'll be a guy that will still continue to work with that position. But that's certainly one area that we want to improve in. Not only getting some return opportunities but also making sure that field position is of the utmost importance."
In other words, Burden may see spot duty as a returner when the team needs a big play.
However, it’s not just about who fielding the punts it’s also about if they’re being smart about fielding or not fielding the punts.
Even though Burden returned the most punts, other players cycled in but didn’t field the punts at all. Instead, letting the ball bounce past them and losing field position.
When they weren’t allowing the ball to go past them, sometimes the Tigers were fielding punts inside their own five-yard line.
"There are times when we just want to secure the ball and gain possession, which is always the number one goal of a punt returner," Link said. "But there are certain weeks, there are certain times when maybe we feel we have an advantage schematically, we have an opportunity to get a big return.
"So, in those situations, we want our best playmaker back there. But there are also multiple elements to the return game at that position. Decision-making is a huge part of that, you know, just knowing when to live to fight another day, and when to try to make a play."
In the team's last practice, it was Speedy Johnson, Daniel Blood and Theo Wease, who fielded punts.
Johnson led the team in kick returns with an average of 20.9 yards per return on seven returns.
Whoever comes away as the primary punt returner will have to show they can do everything that encompasses the job of a returner.
