For the first time since he arrived with head coach Eli Drinkwitz before the 2020 season, special teams coordinator Erik Link will have someone other than Harrison Mevis as his placekicker.

Mevis, who had a year of eligibility left, decided to declare for the NFL Draft and just wrapped up an appearance at the NFL Combine over the weekend in Indianapolis.

Often referred to by his nickname the "Thiccer Kicker," Mevis would finish his Mizzou career as the all-time leading scorer in program history with 405 points.

Now, it's time for someone else to fill those shoes, and the coaching staff hopes that Blake Craig, a two-star signee in the class of 2023, would be the person for the job.

"We have spots that guys are going to have to replace all over the field and all over the team," Link said. “So, we feel like that's why we recruit and bring guys in. And I really think that Blake Craig is extremely talented, and I look forward to seeing what he can do."

So far the team has completed four of its 15 spring practices with three of them allowing media viewing. In the practices the media were allowed to see, Craig didn't miss a single attempt.

He's got a strong leg just like Mevis, but there's more to being a Southeastern Conference starting kicker than just having a strong leg. There's accuracy, playing on the road, playing under pressure, etc.

Craig redshirting the 2023 campaign allowed him to experience those things from afar on the sideline, which Link said was all a part of the plan.

"It was advantageous for him to get that experience to kind of be here for that year and see Harrison operate, and also just get the exposure to different environments," Link said. "Not only Faurot Field on Saturdays but the different road games and places they have to play. I mean, that's invaluable. And that, to be honest, is all by design."

Craig is the frontrunner to usher in the post-Mevis era but he's still in a position battle with walk-on Nick Quadrini.