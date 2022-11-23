Most teams that want to pass the ball like Missouri, understand they have to get the run game going first. The Tigers enter their regular-season finale with a mixed bag of results from the run game that has in part led to a 5-6 record. There's been running back changes, poor rushing production, fumbles and more. For this exercise, we will only look at Brady Cook's, Cody Schrader's and Nathaniel Peat's rushing totals since they account for 80% of the carries entering week 13.

Rushing production in wins Team Brady Cook Cody Schrader Nathaniel Peat Total Louisiana Tech 7/61/1 TD 17/76/ 1TD 8/72/ 1 TD 32/209/3 TDs Abilene Christian 6/42 10/54 6/39 22/135 Vanderbilt 11/-1 14/84 11/16/ 1 FUM 36/99/ 1 FUM South Carolina 11/53/ 1 TD 22/81/ 1 TD N/A 33/134/2 TDs New Mexico State 7/71 18/70/ 2TDs 2/0 27/141/2 TDs

Louisiana Tech: This would be the only time the trio had 60 or more yards and a touchdown a piece in any game this season. Abilene Christian: Cook would pass for 292 yards and three touchdowns on this day, so that was the focus of this contest but the trio still averaged 6.13 yards per carry. Vanderbilt: This would be the last game that Schrader and Peat would have a similar number of touches. Peat fumbled in the red zone again in this game and Drinkwitz would deem Schrader as the team's feature back going forward. South Carolina: This was Missouri's most balanced game on offense and defense and would be Schrader's first time being the lead back. He didn't have a spectacular day, but he was efficient and kept the chains moving for the Tigers. New Mexico State: Drinkwitz would call this Schrader's best game of the season after he found the end zone a couple of times. This would be Cook's second straight game with a rushing total north of 70 yards. Peat would gain three yards on one carry and lose three yards on the other.



Rushing production in losses Team Brady Cook Cody Schrader Nathaniel Peat Column 5 Kansas State 13/56 6/19/1 TD 13/10 41/85/1 TD Auburn 10/-1 7/29/1 TD 20/110/ 1 FUM 37/ 138/1 TD/1 FUM Georgia 4/-11 6/89 9/41 19/119 Florida 14/16 8/20/ 1 TD 20/117/1 TD 42/153/2 TDs Kentucky 8/17/ 2 TDs/ 1 FUM 21/65 N/A 29/82/ 2 TDs Tennessee 16/106 10/25 3/12 29/143

Kansas State: The offense couldn't get much going and got down by double digits relatively fast and had to revert to passing the ball. It would be one of two games that Schrader and Peat combined for less than 50 rushing yards. Auburn: Peat led the charge in this game and at the time it was Peat's career-high in rushing yards and his second career 100-yard rushing game. Ironically, this day would be more remembered for what he did on the last play of the game which is fumble into the endzone resulting in a touchback and a 17-14 win for Auburn. Georgia: This was a game more about Missouri's defense holding a top 15 offense down to 12 points through three and a half quarters and Mizzou kicker Harrison Mevis making all five of his field goal attempts, including three from 49 yards or more away. Schrader did have a 62-yard rush that put the Tigers at UGA's one-yard line. Florida: Another good game from Peat which saw him set a career-high on the ground. This loss isn't because of the run game, but more about the passing game and Cook's two costly interceptions. Kentucky: This was a game that saw the Tigers rally and take a 17-14 lead sometime in the fourth after Cook's two rushing scores. This was also a game Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said that he believes the team worked Schrader too hard. Tennessee: This was Cook's best game of the season in both the passing and rushing game. He led the Mizzou to its season-high in points (24) versus a Power 5 team and his 106 rushing yards marked a career-high. This is the second game that Schrader and Peat failed to rush for more than 50 yards. When you add Elijah Young, who had three carries for 21 yards and a fumble, Missouri running backs accounted for 16 carries for 58 yards and a fumble.