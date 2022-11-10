Here are a number of third-down stats that provide some context as to why the Tigers head into week 11 under .500. and 2-4 against Power 5 opponents.

"The roughing the punter penalty doesn't change the fact we were 2 for 13 on third down," Drinkwitz said.

Missouri (4-5) heads into its week 11 game against No. 5 Tennessee (8-1) reeling from another one-possession loss. The 21-17 loss to Kentucky included a number of 50-50 calls like the roughing the punter penalty and the Wildcats' third and one conversion on a play that looked like a tackle for loss in the Tigers favor. Nonetheless, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said those calls alone are not what lost them the game.

* For the sake of this exercise, third and seven-plus will be third and long.

Kansas State: Missouri was 5 of 16 on third down. The Tigers ran the ball or scrambled on seven of those third downs and three of them resulted in a new set of downs. Missouri passed the ball nine times on third down and completed four passes, but only two completed passes resulted in a first down for the Tigers. The other two passes were a six-yard completion on a third and seven and a four-yard completion on a third and 20. Missouri was 1 of 6 on third and long. Missouri didn't miss a field goal or get sacked on a third down attempt like it would in against Auburn. This would also be one of Missouri's two contests against a Power 5 opponent in which it didn't convert on third and long.

Auburn: In week four, Mizzou found itself in third and long six times. One of Missouri's third down conversions was rushed for three yards and the first down, but Auburn committed an offsides penalty, so Missouri accepted the penalty. There was a stretch from the second to fourth quarters when Missouri failed to convert on seven consecutive third-down attempts. Two of Mizzou's failed third down conversions were due to a sack for a loss of 12 yards and a missed field goal from 26 yards away.

UGA: One of Missouri's third down conversions was on a pass interference call. Otherwise, Missouri went 0-20 on third down attempts in its first three Power 5 contests. Missouri scored on a 10-yard pass from Brady Cook to tight end Tyler Stephens marking one of two times when Missouri scored on a third down versus this level of competition.

Florida: Missouri's nine third-down completions are the most against a Power 5 opponent this season. This is also the team's most impressive third down conversion rate on third and long. Mizzou was able to convert five third and longs, including three straight third and 15-plus plays in the fourth quarter. That's even more impressive when you realize Missouri never converted more than one third and long in a game this season and has only converted on those plays four other times this season outside of the Florida game.

Two of Missouri's third-down incompletions were interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. This is also the first game when Mizzou converted more third downs than the league average and lost. This was also Missouri's only game when it completed multiple third downs via a pass completion.

Vandy: This was the second of three straight games when Mizzou would convert on at least half of its third downs. Missouri would convert a third and two due to an offsides penalty. This would be Missouri's second-most balanced game on third down conversions with the Tigers getting three conversions via the run and four via the pass. One of the third-down fails was a strip sack that saw Cook take a brutal hit and fumble inside his own 10 yard-line which was recovered by Vandy for a scoop and score touchdown.

South Carolina: Technically, Missouri converted 8 of 16 third downs, but the QB kneel down at the end of the game to bleed the clock has been removed for this exercise.

The eye test probably suggests this was the most efficient Missouri has looked not only as a unit offensively but as a team. Cody Schrader rushed the ball effectively and was able to keep the chains moving to set up third and manageable situations. Missouri was able to convert on six third downs that were third and manageable (third and six or less). All four of the runs that led to first downs came on third and manageable. Three of those four runs were quarterback-designed runs.

Kentucky: Missouri completed 6 of 8 passes on third down, but only a third and 12 completion resulted in the Tigers' lone third down conversion. Mizzou's other third down conversion was on a pass interference penalty. This was by far the Tigers' worst game on third downs.

This game marks Missouri's sixth straight game with seven or more third and long situations.

The ending of this game saw Missouri fumble on a lateral which was recovered by Kentucky.