Mizzou Stat Breakdown: Who can make up receiving production?
It was reported on Sunday that Dominic Lovett intends to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Dec. 5. Lovett finished third in the Southeastern Conference with 846 receiving yards to go with 56 receptions and three touchdowns. He was the first Mizzou wide receiver since Emanuel Hall in 2018 to have over 800 receiving yards. Lovett's 2022 campaign included four 100-yard receiving games with three of them being 130 yards of receiving or more.
|Players
|Receiving yards
|Receptions
|Receiving TDs
|
Jalin Hyatt (Tenn.)
|
1,267 (24.7%)
|
67 (31.8%)
|
15
|
Antwane Wells (SCAR)
|
898 (25.2%)
|
63 (29.0%)
|
6
|
Malik Heath (Ole Miss)
|
834 (24.3%)
|
52 (30.3%)
|
4
|
Jonathan Mingo (Ole Miss)
|
808 (22.2%)
|
48 (29.3%)
|
5
|
Matt Landers (Arkansas)
|
780 (20.75%)
|
44 (34.5%)
|
7
|
Will Sheppard (Vandy)
|
776 (30%)
|
60 (34.5%)
|
9
|
Malik Nabors (LSU)
|
726 (22%)
|
58 (25)
|
1
To rehash some of what was in PowerMizzou's Ten Thoughts for Monday morning Lovett accounted for 25.3% of the team's total receptions which would rank third among SEC receivers and 33.1% of its total receiving yards which ranks second. Meaning a quarter of the Tigers passing game would have to be replaced by someone else.
Who could make up that production?
|Player
|Receiving yards
|Receptions
|Receiving TDs
|
Barrett Banister
|
403 (15%)
|
36 (16%)
|
0
|
Tauskie Dove
|
240 (9%)
|
16 (7%)
|
1
|
Luther Burden III
|
329 (13%)
|
38 (17%)
|
8
|
Mekhi Miller
|
108 (4%)
|
6 (2%)
|
0
|
Mookie Cooper
|
226 (8%)
|
19 (8%)
|
0
When you factor in senior wide receivers Tauskie Dove and Barrett Banister departing the program Mizzou could be looking at having to replace three of its four most productive wide receivers.
Banister had the best season of his career while Dove experienced a dip in production from a season ago when he led the team in receiving yards. Banister, Dove and Lovett accounted for about 57% of the Tigers' receiving yards and about 48% of the receptions. Meaning there is a lot of room for someone to help Mizzou's passing game.
Burden, who tweeted his intentions to stay at Missouri in 2023 on Monday, accounted for five of the Tigers' 13 receiving touchdowns (38%) and eight of the Tigers' 35 total touchdowns (22%) on the season. His role would've increased regardless with Banister and Dove departing, but if Lovett doesn't return (because entering the transfer portal doesn't bar him from returning) then it won't be a surprise if Burden makes a move to the slot where he can use his talents in space.
Miller only played 163 snaps this season, but the true freshman didn't redshirt and made timely plays whenever his number was called.
Cooper is a deep threat who averaged 12.5 yards per catch and would likely take over Lovett's place on deep shots downfield.
Here are some of the wide receivers who could replace some of that production in an addition to Burden, Cooper and Miller (not including a possible transfer): Daniel Blood, Joshua Manning, Marquis Johnson, Zach Hahn, Demaryion "Peanut" Houston, Chance Luper, Micah Manning and Logan Muckey.
Blood is a three-star recruit from Destrehan (La.) that committed to the Tigers on Thanksgiving. In his senior season, Blood recorded 20 receptions for 441 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had five punt returns for touchdowns.
Manning is a four-star recruit from Lee Summit that committed to Mizzou in July. He produced 63 receptions, 844 yards and 14 touchdowns in his senior season.
Johnson is a three-star recruit from Dickinson (Tx.) that committed to Missouri in June. He racked up 34 receptions for 1,178 yards and 12 touchdowns in the regular season of his senior campaign. He is also the son of former Missouri cornerback Dominique Johnson.
Luper didn't play this year for the Tigers after an undisclosed medical condition forced him to miss the season. However, he recorded 21 receptions, 203 receiving yards and a touchdown in 2021. There has been no word on his playing status beyond this season.
Hahn, Houston, Manning and Muckey redshirted this season.
Lovett (should he enter the portal officially) would join quarterback Tyler Macon, defensive end Travion Ford and defensive backs DJ Jackson, LJ Hewitt and Davion Sistrunk as Mizzou players to announce their intentions to enter the transfer portal.
Without knowing who the Tigers could possibly add at wide receiver in the transfer portal it's safe to assume that Burden would take an even bigger lion's share of the receiving targets.
Miller caught all but one target and he didn't have any drops. He figures to be a part of the plans with his propensity to make plays like he did when he covered two third and longs on consecutive possession against Florida or when he caught a third and four pass to seal Missouri's bowl eligibility versus Arkansas.
Missouri losing three of its four top receivers this season is significant, but it only means there are more opportunities for other players to step up and Burden and Miller will likely lead that charge.
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage