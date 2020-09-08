Mizzou still making Keita a priority
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
In the COVID-19 age of recruiting, in which face-to-face meetings between high school prospects and college coaches aren’t allowed by the NCAA, communication has moved entirely virtual, with Zoom m...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news