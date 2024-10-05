Mizzou target Jackson Cantwell climbs to top spot in Class of 2026

Jackson Cantwell entered the week as the No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2026 and left it as the top prospect.
The five-star offensive tackle moved into the No. 1 spot on the Rivals250, following the reclassification of five-star defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart. Cantwell was already ranked as the top offensive tackle in the class and recruit in Missouri.
"Words can’t describe how grateful I am," Cantwell said on X (formerly Twitter). "The No. 1 player in the country has been something I’ve dreamed of for a long time now, and it’s here. Nixa, Missouri, is on the map."
The Missouri target recently discussed his recruitment with national recruiting analyst Greg Smith. Cantwell -- a 6-foot-8, 300-pound tackle -- last visited Columbia for the Vanderbilt game Sept. 21.
"I like the way they established the run there," Cantwell said. "Beating any SEC team is always a challenge. ... I like Coach (Eli) Drinkwitz a lot. He's been leading the program very, very well. He's made it very, very successful in the past couple years."
Cantwell was also complimentary of offensive line coach Brandon Jones and the strides the position group has made since he was first recruited by the Tigers.
For the fifth time in his recruitment, Cantwell took an unofficial visit to Georgia this weekend.