Mizzou target Jackson Cantwell climbs to top spot in Class of 2026

Jackson Cantwell entered the week as the No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2026 and left it as the top prospect.

The five-star offensive tackle moved into the No. 1 spot on the Rivals250, following the reclassification of five-star defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart. Cantwell was already ranked as the top offensive tackle in the class and recruit in Missouri.

"Words can’t describe how grateful I am," Cantwell said on X (formerly Twitter). "The No. 1 player in the country has been something I’ve dreamed of for a long time now, and it’s here. Nixa, Missouri, is on the map."