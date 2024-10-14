Mizzou Target Profile: Class of 2026 ILB DaQuives Beck

Missouri is the most recent program to offer Rivals250 inside linebacker DaQuives Beck, who has collected 14 offers as No. 216 recruit in the Class of 2026. Tigers co-defensive coordinator and linebackers D.J. Smith offered Beck, but the communication has been on and off.

Beck admitted the two don't talk often, yet he's enjoyed the conversations with the Missouri staffer.

"I think it's an awesome program," Beck said. "I have been watching them and think that they are a pretty good college."