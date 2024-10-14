Mizzou Target Profile: Class of 2026 ILB DaQuives Beck

Missouri is the most recent program to offer Rivals250 inside linebacker DaQuives Beck, who has collected 14 offers as No. 216 recruit in the Class of 2026. Tigers co-defensive coordinator and linebackers D.J. Smith offered Beck, but the communication has been on and off.
Beck admitted the two don't talk often, yet he's enjoyed the conversations with the Missouri staffer.
"I think it's an awesome program," Beck said. "I have been watching them and think that they are a pretty good college."
Offers
Beck has announced one offer -- Mississippi on Sept. 3 -- since receiving one from Missouri on July 26. The Tigers are one of six SEC programs currently in on the Carthage (Tex.) four-star.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker paid visits to Texas on June 2 and Texas Tech on June 13.
Scouting Report
Marshall Levenson: ""Playing a modern style middle linebacker style, DaQuives Beck is able to do a little bit of everything on the field. His instincts shine in defending the running game, covering ground quickly and shutting off running lanes. He is a sure-handed tackler and covers sideline to sideline. Becks also provides pass rush ability on designed blitzes and pressures playing at middle backer. He has pursuit ability and athleticism to get off blocks and create opportunities for himself. Beck is one of the top playmaking backers in the country."