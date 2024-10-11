Mizzou Target Profile: Class of 2026 RB Amari Clemons

in other news
Missouri extended an offer to Class of 2026 three-star Amari Clemons on Sunday amid a flurry of new running back targets hitting the board for the Tigers. Director of player personnel Ryan Trichel offered Clemons.
"A program can separate itself from the others by being honest and having my family amid all things that's going to happen and be supportive on and off the field," Clemons said.
Clemons -- a 6-foot-1, 185-pound ballcarrier -- is ranked 21st at the running back position and 70th in the state of Florida in the Class of 2026.
Offers
Missouri marked the Marianna (Fla.) running back's seventh SEC offer. Clemons -- who has collected 20 total offers -- has taken three visits to Florida State, one to Auburn, one to Florida and one to Florida A&M, who he received his first offer from.
Scouting Report
John Garcia Jr.: "The state of Florida's leading rusher per MaxPreps, the big plays have come in abundance for the junior. Clemons has a modern game built for space, and he has leaned into it towards ridiculous numbers thus far in his junior season. While he has a long stride and the type of top-end speed to win at the second and third level, it's his change of direction that appears to give defenders most issues in trying to slow him down. Clemsons' vision and patience allows for blocks to set up before he gets to his top speed, too. But the cuts can come on a dime, the type of stop-start ability that makes him a threat every time he touches the ball.
"In just over half of the games he has played in 2024, Clemons has already exceeded touchdown totals from 2023 and the yardage mark will likely be overcome in his next outing. Where we see more effectiveness from him is in the passing game, where he appears more natural as a junior. Clemons has been moved throughout the offense this fall, too, emphasizing how dangerous he can be with the ball in his hands no matter the method. The other improvement Clemons is showcasing this year is his build, where he looks even more equipped to be a potential bellcow at the next level. More than his listed frame may suggest."