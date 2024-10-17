Mizzou Target Profile: Class of 2027 ATH Kesean Bowman

Missouri was early on Class of 2027 athlete Kesean Bowman.

The Tigers offered the four-star in Dec. 2023, following Bowman's freshman season at Brentwood (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy. Missouri was just the fourth program to offer Bowman at the time.

Given Bowman is still a sophomore, he hasn't had many conversations with coaches since the official contact period for the Class of 2027 doesn't open until June 15, 2025, but like many recruits, Bowman still knows what programs like about his play.

"My coaches told me that Mizzou likes how I can block really well and how I'm a good deep threat," Bowman said.