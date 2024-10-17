Advertisement
Published Oct 17, 2024
Mizzou Target Profile: Class of 2027 ATH Kesean Bowman
Kenny Van Doren  •  Mizzou Today
Recruiting Editor
Missouri was early on Class of 2027 athlete Kesean Bowman.

The Tigers offered the four-star in Dec. 2023, following Bowman's freshman season at Brentwood (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy. Missouri was just the fourth program to offer Bowman at the time.

Given Bowman is still a sophomore, he hasn't had many conversations with coaches since the official contact period for the Class of 2027 doesn't open until June 15, 2025, but like many recruits, Bowman still knows what programs like about his play.

"My coaches told me that Mizzou likes how I can block really well and how I'm a good deep threat," Bowman said.

Offers

Bowman took an unofficial visit to Tennessee this past Saturday. While his home-state Volunteers are atop his choices, the No. 70 recruit in the Class of 2027 told national recruiting director Adam Gorney that Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri and Vanderbilt are also high on his list.

Offer Sheet for Kesean Bowman
ACCBig TenSECGroup of Five

California

Indiana

Kentucky

Miami (OH)

Louisville

Maryland

Mississippi

South Florida

Miami (FL)

Michigan

Missouri

Temple

Southern Methodist

Michigan State

Tennessee

Toledo

Georgia Tech

Vanderbilt

Tulane

Film

