Mizzou target Reis Russell derives 'smashmouth' persona from Quenton Nelson

In third grade, Reis Russell found his favorite player. Watching highlights of NFL offensive linemen, Russell fell in love with Colts' Quenton Nelson. The Colorado kid, miles away from Indianapolis, wanted to play just like Nelson, being a hard-nosed interior lineman. Against the Jaguars in 2018, Nelson sparked a famous video of himself pulling, laying out a defender and letting out a yell. So whenever Russell would pull in his youth football games, he'd let out a Nelson-like howl. "That's who really inspired me to play like that," Russell said. "Just have a screw loose in between those whistles, man."

Colts guard Quenton Nelson during warmups before the game against the Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Photo by Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images)

That intensity carried into Russell's high school career. The Class of 2027 offensive guard has received 12 offers, including one from Missouri special teams assistant Brock Olivo in June. "I really try to imitate my game as smashmouth football like it really used to be," Russell said. "I really try to pride myself on never taking any plays off and just finishing blocks and playing between those whistles. When you're between those whistles, man, I'm going." At 6-foot-3, 280 pounds, Russell doesn't have the height to play offensive tackle. He moved to center for his sophomore season, and Missouri projected him as an interior lineman after breaking down his film.

The Tigers were the fourth SEC program to offer Russell, who still sees the team as a standout in his recruitment. Russell didn't know much about Missouri prior to his offer, but hearing about head coach Eli Drinkwitz and offensive line coach Brandon Jones, he came away impressed with the trajectory of the program. With his father attending high school in Belleville, Illinois, and parts of his family taking residence in the South, Russell has connections to the surrounding states. "I've never really been to that part of the country yet," Russell said. "I definitely want to make it up there, though, and see what the area is like, see what the town is like. But I definitely think it seems like a great place up there."

Along with Missouri, Russell tabbed Oklahoma State and Texas A&M as two of his top programs. He visited both schools in the past year, but with it being early in his recruitment, Russell is focused on letting his decision play out. "Once I'm committed, I'm in," Russell said. "You see a lot of people that are committed and still going all over the place, but once I'm in, I'm in. I don't want to rush this decision, which is really important to me. Whenever I commit, wherever it is, they just need to know that I'm all in."