Mizzou targeting three new 2023 quarterbacks
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
On October 18th, Missouri dished out three new offers to quarterbacks in the 2023 class - JJ Kohl of Ankeny (Ia.), Sam Van Dyne of Liberty North (Mo.), and Avery Johnson of Maize (Kan.).That brings...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news