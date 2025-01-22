Mizzou targets next Pennsylvania quarterback standout in Gavin Sidwar

Missouri visited Raderrion Daniels at Lake Cormorant (Miss.) High two days before hosting him in Columbia.
Missouri starting LB Triston Newson is reportedly set to return to the team in 2025.
Son of former Tigers fullback Ron Janes, Ridge Janes received an offer from Missouri after his visit Saturday.
Here's a scouting report, some notes, matchups to watch and what I'm looking for in tonight's Mizzou matchup with Texas.
Class of 2026 cornerback Carsen Eloms made his first visit to Missouri on Saturday.
