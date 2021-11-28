Mizzou TE Daniel Parker Jr. to transfer
Missouri tight end Daniel Parker Jr. has informed the coaching staff that he intends to enter the transfer portal, per a source. The fourth-year player will not participate in Missouri's bowl game. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
Parker, known for his run-blocking ability, caught 41 passes for 337 yards and four touchdowns across his Missouri career. He caught three of those touchdowns this season. In his final play in a Tiger uniform, Parker caught the game-winning two-point conversion against Florida on Nov. 20. Parker was honored as a part of the team's Senior Day ceremony prior to that game.
Parker, a former four-star defensive end prospect out of Blue Springs high school in Kansas City, signed with Missouri and former coach Barry Odom in the class of 2018. Parker was the only member of the "Tiger 10," a group of coveted in-state prospects who visited campus together, to enroll at Missouri. Shortly after arriving on campus, Parker transitioned to the offensive side of the ball.
Parker battled injuries and other ailments throughout his college career. Following the 2019 season, a tooth infection traveled to his eye, forcing him to undergo emergency surgery and prompting fear that he might lose his vision and see his football career end. A year ago, he missed five games due to a concussion. Parker missed Friday's loss at Arkansas as a result of the flu.
With the departure of Parker, Niko Hea will likely play the majority of Missouri's snaps at tight end during the team's bowl game and headline the position group next season. Redshirt junior Messiah Swinson played 26 snaps against Arkansas in Parker's absence, while true freshman Ryan Hoerstkamp played a season-high 19. Hoerstkamp has only participated in three games this season, according to Missouri's team website, so he can play in the bowl game and still have four seasons of eligibility left following this season.
