Mizzou TE Daniel Parker Jr. to transfer

Missouri tight end Daniel Parker Jr. has informed the coaching staff that he intends to enter the transfer portal, per a source. The fourth-year player will not participate in Missouri's bowl game. He has one season of eligibility remaining. Parker, known for his run-blocking ability, caught 41 passes for 337 yards and four touchdowns across his Missouri career. He caught three of those touchdowns this season. In his final play in a Tiger uniform, Parker caught the game-winning two-point conversion against Florida on Nov. 20. Parker was honored as a part of the team's Senior Day ceremony prior to that game.

Missouri tight end Daniel Parker Jr. will transfer. He has one season of eligibility remaining. (Denny Medley/USA Today)