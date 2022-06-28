Mizzou the first high-major offer for 2023 guard Isaiah Watts
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
As his high school career came to a close at West Seattle last spring, Isaiah Watts had a decision to make. Watts hadn’t seen the recruiting attention he expected, so he could either play for a sma...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news