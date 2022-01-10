Mizzou the first offer for 2023 ATH Noah Baker
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri became the first offer for the emerging 2023 athlete Noah Baker out of Lyndon B. Johnson high school in Austin, Texas. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound prospect plays wide receiver and defensive ba...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news