Mizzou tight end commit Isaac Jensen shows blue-collar mentality off field

Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith has predictions on next week's Rivals Five-Star event.
As Missouri prepares for a third and final official visitor weekend, it has three more defensive players in the fold.
In a more one-on-one setting with Derham Cato, Ridge Janes learned about a possible future as a Missouri tight end.
The Missouri Tigers will have a lot of new faces getting targets in the receiver room this season.
I'm working my way through the football schedule to look at the biggest additions and losses for each Mizzou opponent.
Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith has predictions on next week's Rivals Five-Star event.
As Missouri prepares for a third and final official visitor weekend, it has three more defensive players in the fold.
In a more one-on-one setting with Derham Cato, Ridge Janes learned about a possible future as a Missouri tight end.