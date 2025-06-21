Mizzou looking to revamp return game

The Missouri Tigers have been set on punt returns the past three seasons, sending out Luther Burden more than anyone else and letting his athleticism lead the way.

But more often than not in 2023 and 2024, those opportunities ended up as fair catches or didn’t gain many yards.

“That is one area that we are being vigilant in spring and really focused on,” Missouri special teams coach Erik Link said. “It’s an area that I think we can really improve in and make a difference for the team.”

Kick returns were more successful for the Tigers the past two years as they lined up Marquis “Speedy” Johnson and let him get a full head of steam on the way to averaging about 20 yards per return individually the past two seasons.

And with Johnson returning, the expectation from the staff is to keep him as the main option, but also with some new players thrown in as the secondary returner.

“I think you’re going to see some new faces back there,” Link said. “I think I would be a fool not to have Marquis Johnson back there because he does have explosive play ability, I think we’ve seen that. You’ve seen that. We’ve just got to be more consistent with it.”

Returns have been a place for young Tiger receivers to work their way onto the field the past couple of years with Joshua Manning and Daniel Blood both taking opportunities on kicks last year, while Blood added punt returns.

Through spring camp, punt returns were once again a good way for new Tigers to work in on drills, but not only the freshmen.

“I think we have brought two new really dynamic punt returners onto our roster,” Link said. “Kevin (Coleman) and Shaun Terry, we’re really excited about both of those guys.”

Coleman, a senior who transferred from Mississippi State, returned 16 punts last season for the Bulldogs and averaged 10.4 yards per return. If you look back to his freshman season at Jackson St., he averaged 14.7 yards per return on six attempts, including a punt return touchdown.

“He’s just super dynamic with the ball, right?” Link said. “He has great change of direction. He’s got the make-you-miss that you’re looking for. You know, you want your punt returner to be able to make one miss for sure and get it started.”

Terry, on the other hand, fits the role of a new freshman looking to do whatever he can to get on the field. If that means punt returns since the wide receiver room is loaded with talent ahead of him with more experience, then that’s where he’ll be.

The Tigers will likely enter the season with Johnson as the primary kick returner and Coleman as the primary punt returner, but as they have each of the past couple of years, fans will get the chance to see a lot of players get out and run in the return game once again this season.