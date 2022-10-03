Mizzou will still play Memphis on Sept. 23, 2023, but the schools announced on Monday the game will take place at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis instead of Liberty Bowl Memorial in Memphis.

"To be clear, we are very disappointed that this game could not be played in Memphis," Memphis Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Laird Veatch said. "However, once we were made aware that would no longer be an option, we explored every possible alternative. In the end, rescheduling the game with Missouri in St. Louis was the best remaining option for our football program. We very much look forward to competing against them next fall."

The buyout in the original contract was for $250,000. A source told PowerMizzou.com the price tag for moving it will be more than that, but a specific dollar figure wasn't given. The source also indicated that the St. Louis Sports Commission would pay some portion of the money for Memphis to give up a home game.

“The St. Louis region is a key market for us in recruiting, fan engagement and corporate support and we are looking forward to playing in The Dome next fall,” Missouri Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois said. “Finding a unique way to hold events in the city has been a priority for Mizzou Athletics. This is an incredible opportunity for fans across the state as we bring Mizzou Athletics closer to St. Louis and the surrounding areas. We are grateful to the St. Louis Sports Commission for its partnership and look forward to continuing to grow and enhance the Mizzou brand statewide. We appreciate the hard work of so many people in making this series happen.”

“The St. Louis Sports Commission is thrilled to partner with Mizzou and the Dome at America’s Center to bring Mizzou football back to St. Louis,” Sports Commission Vice President Chris Roseman said in a release. “We look forward to building on the successful events of the past and raising the bar again to create an outstanding game week experience with the support of our partners and the largest Mizzou alumni base in the world right here in St. Louis. Additionally, the Sports Commission is ecstatic to strengthen the bond between Mizzou Athletics and St. Louis with a series of events that will enhance the sports landscape in our region.”

Missouri played Illinois in St. Louis from 2002-2010 as part of the Arch Rivalry Series, and the game versus Memphis will be Mizzou's first game in St. Louis since 2010 when it defeated Illinois 23-10.

Missouri's non-conference schedule for 2023

Sept. 2: vs. South Dakota

Sept. 9: vs. Middle Tennessee State

Sept. 16: vs. Kansas State

Sept. 23: vs. Memphis (The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis)