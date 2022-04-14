Mizzou to hire Dickey Nutt as assistant hoops coach

More than three weeks into his tenure as Missouri's head coach, Dennis Gates has hired his second assistant. Dickey Nutt will join Gates and Charlton Young on the Tiger bench next season, Missouri announced Thursday. Nutt spent last season as the head coach and athletics director at Gaston College, a junior college in North Carolina. He has Division I head coaching experience at Arkansas State and Southeast Missouri. He previously worked alongside Gates at both Florida State, where he was the video coordinator from 2015-2018, and Cleveland State, where Gates hired him as a special assistant. “I feel so fortunate and honored to be a part of Coach Gates’ staff here at the University of Missouri,” Nutt said in a press release. “I’ve seen firsthand his work ethic, his love for young people, game preparation and his masterful recruiting ability. I am excited to be reunited with him and eager to go to work in building a championship program – on and off the court.”

Dennis Gates (left) is expected to hire former Arkansas State and Southeast Missouri head coach Dickey Nutt as an assistant at Missouri. (Gabe DeArmond)