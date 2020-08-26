PowerMizzou - Mizzou unveils plan to allocate football tickets

Last week, Missouri announced that it would allow fans to attend 2020 home football games, but will only fill Memorial Stadium to 25 percent capacity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. That amounts to approximately 15,655 fans. Wednesday, the athletics department revealed how it plans to allocate those tickets. According to an email sent to season ticket holders, donor rank will be used to determine who selects their seats first and how many tickets are available to each donor. The four highest donor ranks will be able select their seats this week. The selection process will wind its way through lower donor levels throughout the next few weeks, with the process concluding Friday, Sept. 11. Missouri is set to kick off Its five-game home schedule on Sept. 26 against Alabama.

Athletics director Jim Sterk and Missouri will allow 25 percent capacity for home football games in 2020. (Jordan Kodner)

Donors who rank among the "AD Cabinet" and "Hall of Fame" classifications, the two highest-ranking levels, will be allowed to claim up to eight season tickets. According to the Tiger Scholarship Fund website, donors must pledge $50,000 to qualify for the Hall of Fame and $100,000 to qualify for the AD Cabinet. Those in the "All-American" and "Excellence" categories will also be able to select tickets by Friday, but each will be allowed to claim just four tickets. Donors who rank among the "Director," "True Tiger" and "Gold" classifications will also be allowed to claim up to four tickets apiece. Gold members must donate at least $5,000 to the TSF. "Columns" and "Champion" members will be allocated two tickets apiece. Those require a $3,000 and a $1,000 donation, respectively. The bottom four donor levels, along with season ticket holders who have not made a donation, could be able to claim two tickets apiece as well, although the email says that the athletics department "will monitor the seat selection process and based on inventory and demand, we will be prepared to transition to a mini-plan model to offer the opportunity to as many season ticket holders as possible to attend multiple 2020 home games." Presumably, that means that season ticket holders who donate less than $1,000 a year will have a chance to purchase tickets, but might not get seats for every game. The email does not clarify whether students will receive seating and, if so, how much. However, a source indicated that student seating will be available it has not yet been determined how many seats will be allocated to students.

The chart sent to Missouri season ticket holders detailing how many tickets each donor level will receive and when they will be able to select seats.