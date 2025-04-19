Mizzou uses Arizona connections to offer Rivals250 OT Jake Hildebrand

With the addition of a new transfer wide receiver comes a deep dive to see what Mizzou got in Xavier Loyd.
When Jason Dowell enrolls this summer, he won't be the only athlete from his family playing at Missouri.
My answers to a couple of questions about the basketball portal and a couple more about NIL.
Here are the biggest transfer announcements from day four of the 2025 spring transfer window.
By taking third place, Mizzou gymnastics has the highest national finish of any Tiger women's program.
