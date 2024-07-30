Mizzou visit "exceeded expectations" for four-star OL Maxwell Riley
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Maxwell Riley, the No. 9 player in the 2026 class, made his way to Missouri this past Sunday to get a closer look at the program. The four-star prospect picked up an offer from the Missouri back on...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news