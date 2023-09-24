COLUMBIA, Mo. 一 A few days after dropping its conference opener in Knoxville to No. 14 Tennessee, Mizzou volleyball hosted and defeated South Carolina three sets to one on Sunday in its Southeastern Conference home opener.

In the process, the Tigers snapped a five-game losing streak to the Gamecocks.

Mizzou won the first set in commanding fashion, 25-15, and was led by standout junior Jordan Illiff, who served two aces on her way to a career day. She would finish the match with a new season-high 21 kills.

First-year head coach Dawn Sullivan had high praise for Illiff after the match, calling the junior a “rockstar.”

“Jordan led the pack and said, 'Hey this is how we're going to play tonight,'" Sullivan said.

Illiff helped fuel the Tiger team to a 60-kill match, which saw them earn 17 kills each in the final two sets of the match.

The Tigers won the second set, 25-18, before dropping the third, 25-23. Then, the Tigers won the fourth and final set, 25-22.

Despite the Tigers improving to 9-4 on the season and 1-1 in conference play, Sullivan believes the team is headed in the right direction but still has work left to do.

"I just love where this team is going. They've made huge steps from the start to where we are right now," Sullivan said. "And we have a lot ahead of us, and they keep working every day in practice, and I see a lot of growth every time they step on the court. (I'm) really excited to show what we're going to do in this conference this year.”

Despite having 11 new transfers on the roster this season, Sullivan feels that this team is already a really close-knit group, which has helped them succeed.

“They work really really hard for me right now and I think they are really gritty," Sullivan said. "How gritty they are and how close they have become is what's allowing for all of this to happen. It takes time, energy and attitude, (and) I'm proud of every piece of them.”

The Tigers have already tied last season's win total, but Sullivan and the Tigers aren't worried about what's in their rearview.

“We're not worried about last year. We're just thinking about the now, the present and how we can take one more step tomorrow and get better," Sullivan said.