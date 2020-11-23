PowerMizzou - Mizzou will now face Vanderbilt Saturday

The Arkansas at Missouri football game of November 28 has been postponed due to combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Arkansas football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The 2020 Mizzou football scheduling bingo continues. The Tigers will still play this weekend, at home, at 11:00 a.m. on the SEC Network. But instead of Arkansas, Missouri will be facing Vanderbilt.

The Tigers beat South Carolina last weekend, their first game in 21 days after Mizzou had to postpone the previous weekend's Georgia game when the Tigers had just three defensive linemen available. The Vanderbilt game had previously been scheduled for October 17th, but the Commodores were unable to play that weekend due to COVID issues.

"As we continue to adapt to the current realities, it important to remain flexible as we move forward in the final weeks of the season," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in the release. "Contact tracing continues to be the biggest contributing factor to game interruptions. We will continue to manage the remaining weeks of the football schedule to allow for as many games to be played as possible."

The Tigers are scheduled to travel to Mississippi State on Dec. 5. The Vanderbilt game was previously scheduled for December 12, but that date is at least temporarily open on the Tigers' schedule.

Mizzou has games against Arkansas and Georgia that are not yet scheduled. Neither Arkansas nor Georgia currently has a game on December 12 or December 19, the day of the SEC Championship Game.

The Razorbacks are at Alabama on December 5 and Georgia hosts Vanderbilt. If those games, along with Mizzou and Mississippi State, are able to be played, the Tigers could finish the season against the Razorbacks and Bulldogs on those final two weekends. But as this fall as shown, all schedules are subject to change.